Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 4, 2013
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Young Hollywood Awards, Selena Gomez accepted two awards in a Versace LBD with leather studded panels and strappy Jimmy Choo stilettos.
August 4, 2013
2. Hannah SimoneWHAT SHE WORE Simone kept things sweet and simple in a cream-colored sleeveless Ted Baker London skater dress with a reddish-orange floral lace detailing and matching nude pumps.
August 4, 2013
3. AnnaSophia RobbWHAT SHE WORE Robb styled her white silk butterfly-print strapless Emilio Pucci dress with a metallic Jimmy Choo clutch and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
August 4, 2013
4. Anna CampWHAT SHE WORE Camp stuck to a white and gold color palette, wearing a white Lorena Sarbu jumpsuit with gold embroidery, gold metal belt and gold Jimmy Choo sandals.
Selena Gomez
