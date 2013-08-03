Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 3, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the We’re the Millers premiere, Olivia Wilde didn’t let her accessories steal focus from her bright red strapless Osman dress with a high-low hem. She opted for a studded nude Christian Louboutin clutch, delicate Jennifer Meyer jewelry and neutral strappy heels.
-
August 3, 2013
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts flaunted her legs in a black high-low Michael Kors gown. She accessorized with Chopard drop earrings and ring, and black suede-mesh Casadei pumps.
-
August 3, 2013
3. Holland RodenWHAT SHE WORE Roden broke away from her usual lineup of pretty dresses and went for a floral long-sleeve Ted Baker London top and a matching floral ankle-grazing pant. She carried a black snakeskin Rachel Zoe minaudiere and stepped into black B Brian Atwood heels.
-
August 3, 2013
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo, the accessories savant, paired her orange top and black-and-white striped shorts with layered necklaces, statement belt, a straw Gerard Darel tote and printed flats.
Olivia Wilde

