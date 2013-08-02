Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 2, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Fox All-Star Party, the ever-stylish Diane Kruger was at it again, turning heads in a striking strapless asymmetrical printed geometric Mary Katrantzou dress. Her accessories were more subdued: A white Edie Parker clutch and ankle strap Stuart Weitzman heels.
2. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Instead of her usual LBD, Aniston opted for strapless key-hole plum Burberry midi dress that she paired with gray suede Casadei heels with a gold trim.
3. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland struck a pose in a sculpted sleeveless dress with bright aqua geometric lines. She styled her look with silver jewelry and black pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.
4. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly teamed her blue-and-white printed Monique Lhuillier dress with dark gray pumps.
5. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson looked impossibly fresh in a crisp white Antonio Berardi sheath dress with lace detailing and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Her shoe of choice: neutral Casadei pumps.
