Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 1, 2013
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Clear History premiere, Kate Hudson pulled off an intricate denim Balmain micro dress with patchwork, floral embellishments and embroidered detailing. Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, a silver clutch and nude Casadei pumps were the finishing touches.
August 1, 2013
2. MiamiCollins accessorized her floral print Sachin + Babi ensemble with black and gold Casadei pumps, and select bangles at a photo call.
August 1, 2013
3. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush looked like a goddess in an aqua-and-white printed Monique Lhuillier gown, which was perfectly accented by EF Collection and Melinda Maria jewelry and a dark clutch.
August 1, 2013
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum paired her strapless leaf-print Michael Kors dress with a printed belt, a statement ring and black strappy heels.
August 1, 2013
5. Mena SuvariWHAT SHE WORE Suvari hit the red carpet in a key hole belted print dress from Versace Collection with a Versace metallic clutch and strappy heels.
Kate Hudson
