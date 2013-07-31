Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 31, 2013
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE At the Lovelace screening in New York City, Amanda Seyfried boldly went for a dark denim strapless ruffled Givenchy dress and black strappy stilettos.
-
July 31, 2013
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne harmonized romantic and racy in a floral Erdem dress with black chiffon panels. She styled her look with metallic Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
July 31, 2013
3. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley gave us a glimpse of her midriff in a two-piece Proenza Schouler set: a cropped turtleneck and midi skirt. She accessorized with a statement necklace and black strappy heels.
-
July 31, 2013
4. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung headed to a meeting in West Hollywood in head-to-toe Rebecca Minkoff: A summery floral frock and strappy olive green heels. A black tote tied her look together.
-
July 31, 2013
5. Karlie KlossWHAT SHE WORE Kloss showed off her style stripes in New York City with a black bustier and a body-hugging black-and-white striped skirt. A solo cuff and ankle strap heels completed her street style look.
July 31, 20131 of 5
Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE At the Lovelace screening in New York City, Amanda Seyfried boldly went for a dark denim strapless ruffled Givenchy dress and black strappy stilettos.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM