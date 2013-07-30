Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 30, 2013
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE At the CBS/CW and Showtime 2013 Summer TCA Party, Rachel Bilson accessorized her sequined floral 3.1 Phillip Lim dress with silver ankle-strap peep-toes.
July 30, 2013
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Sienna Miller looked utterly picturesque in a floral Dolce & Gabbana frock that boasted a bustier and flared skirt. Chandelier earrings and black strappy stilettos completed her look.
July 30, 2013
3. Cobie SmuldersWHAT SHE WORE Smulders kept it clean and simple in a crisp white sleeveless skater dress that she styled with black accessories.
July 30, 2013
4. Anna FarisWHAT SHE WORE Faris warmed up her dandelion yellow metallic-striped Versace sheath dress with gold strappy heels and a gold Jennifer Meyer lizard cuff.
July 30, 2013
5. Sarah Michelle GellarWHAT SHE WORE Gellar embraced warm weather leather with an Izmaylova dress, studded black pumps and a stack of bangles, including a Swarovski cuff.
