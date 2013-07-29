Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 29, 2013
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE At The Smurfs premiere, Katy Perry arrived in an all-blue ensemble that proved fitting for the occasion: A cobalt blue hand-cut leather and beaded lace Tadashi Shoji dress, Pedro Garcia pumps and a Katerina Maxine sapphire ring.
-
July 29, 2013
2. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick turned heads at the Dizzy Feet Foundation’s Celebration of Dance Gala in an ivory neckline-embellished Temperley London shift dress dotted with gold detailing that she styled with a gold Jimmy Choo clutch and satin Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
-
July 29, 2013
3. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays color-blocked in a hot pink top and orange A-line skirt, both by Paper London, accessorizing with a DVF by H. Stern ring and satin floral-print B Brian Atwood lace-up booties.
-
July 29, 2013
4. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris styled her landscape photo-print strapless Mary Katrantzou dress with a Smythson envelope clutch and black strappy Rupert Sanderson heels.
-
July 29, 2013
5. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley bared her midriff in a structured two-piece set: An ivory sleeveless cropped top and a matching ankle-grazing skirt. Neutral strappy Jimmy Choo heels completed her look.
July 29, 2013
