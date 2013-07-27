Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 27, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Out and about, Olivia Palermo was seen in a casual chic ensemble: A light washed chambray shirt tucked into a pair of printed shorts. A black-and-silver belt, cherry-red duffel and printed ballet flats served as the finishing touches.
July 27, 2013
2. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays bared her legs on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in black micro shorts that she paired with a gold sequined Rachel Zoe blazer and burgundy Jean-Michel Cazabat pumps.
July 27, 2013
3. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster found the perfect outfit for a day of shopping: A casual tee and printed shorts, complete with a mint green bag, strappy espadrilles, a solo necklace and a pair of sunnies.
