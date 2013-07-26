Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE After an afternoon of primping, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was snapped leaving a Los Angeles salon in a belted print Isabel Marant dress that she styled with aviators, a caramel-colored clutch and Chloe sandals.
-
July 26, 2013
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Another crop top look for Gomez who donned a black David Koma tee with a green trim, black quilted Topshop shorts and knee-high Jimmy Choo boots.
-
July 26, 2013
3. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE The stylish Kurylenko took the LWD look to a whole new level with a sequined Lorena Sarbu sheath that she styled with drop earrings and gray asymmetrical L.K. Bennett stilettos.
-
July 26, 2013
4. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE Watts was snapped in a print Banana Republic x Issa wrap dress, yellow cork-wedges and a tan handbag.
July 26, 2013
