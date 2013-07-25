Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 25, 2013
1. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles Blue Jasmine premiere, Rose Byrne took to the red carpet in a white broderie Christopher Kane dress with jagged edges, styling it with an amethyst-hued Edie Parker clutch and neutral Casadei pumps.
July 25, 2013
2. Naya RiveraWHAT SHE WORE Rivera wore a peony strapless Michael Kors midi dress with silver ankle-strap heels to the 2013 Giffoni Film Festival.
July 25, 2013
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett accessorized her ivory-and-black draped Alexander McQueen gown with a Roger Vivier clutch.
July 25, 2013
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum belted her sequined blue Asos mini dress and added a pair of her beloved Saint Laurent T-strap pumps.
July 25, 2013
5. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster kept it sweet and simple in a frosty blue Balenciaga mini dress that she styled with a patent black Lauren Merkin minaudiere and skinny strappy heels.
