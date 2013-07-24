Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 24, 2013
1. Aubrey PlazaWHAT SHE WORE At The To Do List premiere, Aubrey Plaza opted for a creamy silk-and-cotton Calvin Klein bustier with a matching skirt that she styled with gold metallic Brian Atwood pumps.
July 24, 2013
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson accessorized her floral embroidered blue Oscar de la Renta ensemble with a black clutch and black Casadei pumps.
July 24, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo was out and about in NYC in her usual stylish getup. She paired her graphic print dress with a statement necklace, a black mesh Express jacket, cherry red duffel, Westward Leaning sunnies and leopard print flats.
July 24, 2013
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum unleashed her inner animal in a multi-colored leopard print dress. She offset her look with demure black T-strap pumps.
July 24, 2013
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung kept cool on the streets of New York City. She tied up her button-down into a bow and teamed it with a high-waisted floral A-line skirt and black accessories.
