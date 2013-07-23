Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 23, 2013
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the Blue Jasmine premiere, Cate Blanchett stepped out in head-to-toe Balenciaga, wearing a structured blush pink cape over a dress hand-embroidered with white flowers and nude heels.
-
July 23, 2013
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain accented her black-and-peach Alex Perry halter dress with white Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
July 23, 2013
3. Mary-Louise ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the Red 2 London premiere, Parker subtly shimmered on the red carpet in a soft gray Alberta Ferretti tulle dress with silver and beaded detailing. Silver peep-toes and a black-and-white Edie Parker clutch completed her look.
-
July 23, 2013
4. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles matched her pastel green top that boasted strategically placed applique flowers with a matching thigh-slit mini skirt. She accessorized with statement earrings, a tiny metallic purse and blush pink bow-topped sandals.
-
July 23, 2013
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr went for a printed one-shoulder asymmetrical Roland Mouret, gold bangles and white Christian Louboutin pumps
