Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 22, 2013
1. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE At Comic-Con, Emily Blunt stood out in a navy-and-pink printed scuba Wes Gordon sheath dress that she paired with fuchsia Rupert Sanderson heels.
-
July 22, 2013
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins boasted two trends in one look with a printed crop-top-and-shorts set from Paper London. She accented her look with black satin Brian Atwood pumps and Palladium jewelry.
-
July 22, 2013
3. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson lit up Comic-Con in a bright floral print Versace sheath. She styled her cheery look with black pointy-toe pumps.
-
July 22, 2013
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence was at it again, flaunting her bare midriff in a Proenza Schouler ensemble: A printed crop tee and a white A-line skirt. Black lace Nicholas Kirkwood booties served as her shoe of choice.
-
July 22, 2013
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain went for a sweet macrame strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress in a red-hot hue and strappy silver sandals.
July 22, 20131 of 5
Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE At Comic-Con, Emily Blunt stood out in a navy-and-pink printed scuba Wes Gordon sheath dress that she paired with fuchsia Rupert Sanderson heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM