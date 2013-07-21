Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 21, 2013
1. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE As the new face of Max Mara, Jennifer Garner celebrated in the label’s black strapless satin dress. She styled her look with a black clutch, gold jewelry and black peep-toes.
July 21, 2013
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr hit the stage as the face of Samantha Thavasa in a sweet sequined Erdem frock that she offset with a hot pink Samantha Thavasa tote and studded red Valentino heels.
July 21, 2013
3. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At Comic-Con, Steinfeld mixed prints, pairing a green-and-white long-sleeve top with a flared skirt, both by Bibhu Mohapatra. Soft blue ankle-strap Robert Clergerie heels topped it off.
July 21, 2013
4. Maggie QWHAT SHE WORE Divergent star Q promoted the movie at Comic-Con in an extravagant necklace bib and a black maxi dress.
