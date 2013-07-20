Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 20, 2013
1. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE The Divergent star Shailene Woodley took to the red carpet clad in all black, dressing up her zippered top and black pants with a pair of statement shoes.
July 20, 2013
2. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE Hendricks worked her curves in a long-sleeve black chiffon blouse, a printed pencil skirt and pale-nude pumps.
July 20, 2013
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE The crop top queen Hudgens bared her abs in a Catherine Malandrino knit sweater and matching midi skirt. Dainty jewelry, a silver clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti heels completed her look.
July 20, 2013
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez accepted her Premios Juventud awards in a champagne beaded Zuhair Murad dress with gold detailing, metallic heels and gold jewelry, which includes Swarovski's crystal knot earrings.
