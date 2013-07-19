Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 19, 2013
1. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE After laughing off a Marilyn Monroe moment, Kate Moss posed in an off-the-shoulder flared Prada dress with a zippered front, accompanied by a clutch and a pair of colorful Christian Louboutin strappy heels.
-
July 19, 2013
2. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles feted Max Mara in a bright canary yellow sleeveless sheath, dainty gold jewelry and white ankle-strap pumps.
-
July 19, 2013
3. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld promoted Ender's Game at Comic-Con in a menswear-inspired Michael Kors ensemble, tucking a short-sleeve button-down in black cropped pants that she styled with black Christian Louboutin flats.
-
July 19, 2013
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr de-planed at the Narita International Airport in style, wearing a plunging printed orange Wes Gordon dress, blue leather bag and Bionda Castana leopard print heels.
July 19, 20131 of 4
