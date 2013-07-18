Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 18, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the ESPY Awards, Olivia Wilde bared her midriff in a two-piece A.L.C. design: a leather crop top and a red checkered midi skirt. A Rona Pfeiffer skinny cuff, gray clutch and black strappy Jerome C. Rousseau heels completed her look.
July 18, 2013
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez hit the red carpet in a red-hot embellished lace Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that she styled with Neil Lane jewelry and black Casadei pumps.
July 18, 2013
3. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova presented at the ESPY Awards in a retro-inspired pastel J. Mendel dress with silver accents, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and ankle-strap black suede Casadei pumps.
July 18, 2013
4. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union wowed in a plunging embellished Marc Bouwer LBD. EF Collection earrings, Graziela Gems emerald ring and black patent pumps served as the finishing touches.
