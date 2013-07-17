Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 17, 2013
1. Catherine Zeta-JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the New York screening of Red 2, Catherine Zeta-Jones stole the show in a silver-embroidered black Michael Kors dress with a thigh-high slit. Black strappy heels and gold triangular drop earrings completed her look.
July 17, 2013
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens got a jumpstart on fall fashion. She sported a crimson brocade Moschino suit with black Joe's pumps and Givenchy bag.
July 17, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo accented her LWD with a stunning statement necklace, a black-and-white printed clutch and colorful tasseled strappy heels.
July 17, 2013
4. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union dressed up her charcoal gray tank dress with minimal jewelry, black clutch and striking gold strappy heels.
