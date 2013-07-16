Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 16, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE The ever-stylish Olivia Palermo went monochromatic in an ivory lace blouse and stark white pleated skirt, save for a printed clutch and her beloved neutral Aquazurra cut-out booties.
-
July 16, 2013
2. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE Wiig opted for a silk poly A-line Viktor & Rolf shift dress with a perforated leather bodice at the Girl Most Likely premiere, styling it with a metallic clutch, gold jewelry and pale pink Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
-
July 16, 2013
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens bared her midriff in a sheer cropped Catherine Malandrino sweater, white Houghton cigarette pants and nude ankle strap Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
July 16, 2013
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna weathered the heat in a crisp white tee and shorts, a neutral visor, white cat-eye sunnies, gold jewelry (plus, a stack of bracelets) and studded white Versace heels.
July 16, 20131 of 4
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE The ever-stylish Olivia Palermo went monochromatic in an ivory lace blouse and stark white pleated skirt, save for a printed clutch and her beloved neutral Aquazurra cut-out booties.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM