Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 15, 2013
1. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE At the Revolve Beach House Summer Style Day, Jaime King cleverly disguised her baby bump in a floral Lovers + Friends body-hugging dress. Her shoe of choice? A pair of white buckle loafers.
-
July 15, 2013
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman looked impossibly elegant as she accepted an honorary award for her work on women’s rights. She wore an embellished baby blue midi Elie Saab Couture dress with pink danglers and white Christian Louboutin sling-backs.
-
July 15, 2013
3. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Pare flaunted legs for days in a peach-and-pink Lovers + Friends tank mini dress. She accessorized with neutral strappy heels and a long necklace.
July 15, 20131 of 3
Jaime King
WHAT SHE WORE At the Revolve Beach House Summer Style Day, Jaime King cleverly disguised her baby bump in a floral Lovers + Friends body-hugging dress. Her shoe of choice? A pair of white buckle loafers.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM