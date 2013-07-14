Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 14, 2013
1. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Out and about, Gwen Stefani took to the streets in a pair of printed white pants that she styled with a sleeveless black top and caged booties.
-
July 14, 2013
2. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland donned a zebra-inspired black-and-white body-hugging dress that boasted a flared skirt and sky-high gray booties.
-
July 14, 2013
3. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Kurkova went on a coffee run in a black-and-white outfit, styling her white skinnies with a black top, zebra-print Tod's bag and black strappy sandals.
July 14, 20131 of 3
Gwen Stefani
