Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2013
1. Holland RodenWHAT SHE WORE At the RED 2 premiere in Los Angeles, Holland Roden stood out in a black-and-white floral Naeem Khan dress that she styled with a red Lauren Merkin clutch, Tacori stud earrings and black pumps.
-
July 13, 2013
2. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Mirren was a vision in a beautiful emerald green Elie Saab gown. She accessorized it with a gold clutch and coral bangle.
-
July 13, 2013
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! decked in Emanuel Ungaro: A blue-and-coral spotted tee tucked into a floral skirt with blue and peach panels.
-
July 13, 2013
4. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley dressed up her neutral sweater with subtly printed white AG Jeans, statement sunnies, a red-and-nude Emilio Pucci shoulder bag and boots.
July 13, 20131 of 4
