Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 12, 2013
1. Catherine Zeta-JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the RED 2 premiere in Los Angeles, Catherine Zeta-Jones flaunted her legs in a strapless black lace Maria Lucia Hohan dress with a high-low hemline and black strappy Jerome C. Rousseau stilettos.
July 12, 2013
2. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova slipped into a not-so-ordinary LBD. The Valentino shift boasts a stark white collar and cuffs with a sheer band of organza at the shoulders. Subtle black accessories didn’t detract attention away from her look.
July 12, 2013
3. Alison PillWHAT SHE WORE At The Newsroom season 2 premiere, Pill looked polished and professional in a gray double-breasted Christian Dior tuxedo dress.
July 12, 2013
4. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Hayek lit up the set of Good Morning America in a summery floral pleated Christopher Kane. Her black cut-out booties perfectly coordinated with her belt and the accent print.
July 12, 2013
5. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE On the streets of New York City, Ripa was snapped wearing a tank, a bold floral skirt and purple pumps.
July 12, 20131 of 5
Catherine Zeta-Jones
