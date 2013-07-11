Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 11, 2013
1. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE At the Grown Ups 2 premiere, Salma Hayek flashed a peek of skin in a Saint Laurent cut-out LBD with sparkly silver straps. She accessorized with strappy black stilettos and Gaydamak jewelry.
-
July 11, 2013
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie tried her hand at mixing prints, expertly partnering a burgundy floral-checkered sleeveless top with black-and-white striped pants. A studded black belt, black stilettos and aviators tied it all together.
-
July 11, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum wowed in a bold navy floral print Carolina Herrera gown that carved out an hourglass figure, thanks to a red-hot skinny belt. A matching red clutch and a solo bracelet topped her look off.
-
July 11, 2013
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes perfected her street style look, accessorizing her blue-and-white print dress with a printed red headwrap, statement necklace, dark tote and nude wedges.
-
July 11, 2013
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At the Persol Magnificent Obsessions event Roberts donned a white Edition by Georges Chakra romper that boasted an embellished neckline, pairing it with a matching blazer with gold detailing, metallic Schutz peep-toes and boxed clutch, and Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry.
July 11, 20131 of 5
