Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2013
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE At the Turbo New York City premiere, Blake Lively supported her hubby in a show-stealing Burberry Prorsum ensemble: A simple gray tank dressed up with a bejeweled pencil skirt. A pair of nude pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps was all she needed to complete the look.
-
July 10, 2013
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba spun her patterned A-line Carolina Herrera skirt into a summery outfit, teaming it with a coral top and yellow strappy ankle Brian Atwood tie-ups. A black jacket pulled her look together.
-
July 10, 2013
3. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Forget orange, Schilling, the star of Orange is the New Black, opted for a black-and-white graphic print dress and a pair of spotted black pumps.
-
July 10, 2013
4. Bella ThorneWHAT SHE WORE Thorne went bright and bold in a purple lace Shoshanna sheath, keeping her accessories low-key with gold jewelry and classic black Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
July 10, 2013
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE The ever-stylish Kerr paired her cool tie-dye tee with a black thigh-high slit maxi skirt, an oversized bag and studded Chloe boots.
July 10, 20131 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE At the Turbo New York City premiere, Blake Lively supported her hubby in a show-stealing Burberry Prorsum ensemble: A simple gray tank dressed up with a bejeweled pencil skirt. A pair of nude pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps was all she needed to complete the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM