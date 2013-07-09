Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 9, 2013
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Novak Djokovic Foundation gala dinner, Kate Hudson turned heads in an intricately beaded dark chiffon Elie Saab dress with a high-low hem, accented by silver rings, a link bracelet and spiked Christian Louboutin pumps and clutch.
-
July 9, 2013
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger looked picture-perfect in a neon green-and-black chiffon Jonathan Saunders degrade dress, complete with a nude Charlotte Olympia clutch.
-
July 9, 2013
3. Octavia SpencerAt the New York City premiere of Fruitvale Station, Spencer stepped up her style game in pretty black-and-white floral embroidered Tadashi Shoji dress. A pair of danglers and black accessories completed her look.dress. A pair of danglers and black accessories completed her look.
-
July 9, 2013
4. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Hayek promoted her new movie Grown Ups 2 in a lovely long-sleeve citrus frock that she styled with nude strappy peep-toes.
-
July 9, 2013
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr dressed up her simple white tank with a flowy floral print Topshop midi skirt, a raspberry-hued Louis Vuitton cross-body bag and nude strappy Alexander Wang heels.
July 9, 20131 of 5
Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE At the Novak Djokovic Foundation gala dinner, Kate Hudson turned heads in an intricately beaded dark chiffon Elie Saab dress with a high-low hem, accented by silver rings, a link bracelet and spiked Christian Louboutin pumps and clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM