Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 8, 2013
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE At the Zuhair Murad Couture show, Kristen Stewart dressed for the occasion in one of the label’s couture pieces: A silk black bustier and sheer beaded pants. Metallic pointy-toe heels added a touch of glamour.
2. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris donned a pleated Marios Schwab LBD complete with a waist-cinching cut-out leather corset belt and lace Jimmy Choo booties.
3. Bella ThorneWHAT SHE WORE Thorne styled her flirty floral nude Blumarine mini with metallic Stuart Weitzman pumps, a stack of bracelets and a beaded clutch.
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo anchored her two-toned asymmetrical print dress, printed strappy sandals and clutch with a bright solid purple jacket.
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE At the Wimbledon Men's Final, Beckham weathered the heat in a body-hugging lace-trimmed Louis Vuitton slip dress and black suede Casadei pumps.
