Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 7, 2013
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE As the face of SK-II, Kate Bosworth feted the skin care brand’s "Honoring the Spirit of Discovery" event in a feather-accented maroon Christopher Kane mini, velvet Bionda Castana pointy-toe pumps, Swarovski clutch and EF Collection jewelry.
July 7, 2013
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Street style star Huntington-Whiteley was out and about in a baby-blue cami and white cut-offs. Aviators, a basket-weave purse and taupe-hued booties topped it off.
July 7, 2013
3. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton made an entrance in a dark dramatic one-shouldered body-skimming Lanvin dress that she styled with metallic accessories.
