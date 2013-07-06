Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 6, 2013
1. Lea SeydouxWHAT SHE WORE At the Christian Dior couture show, Lea Seydoux turned heads in a siren-red frock that boasted a cascading peplum and neon yellow strappy heels.
July 6, 2013
2. Bella ThorneWHAT SHE WORE Thorne let her playful black jumpsuit take the spotlight. She accessorized with a pair of classic black pumps.
July 6, 2013
3. Natalia VodianovaWHAT SHE WORE Model-actress Vodianova paired her demure floral midi dress with lively accessories: gold strappy heels and a black-and-white patterned clutch.
July 6, 2013
4. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE Sobieski looked utterly refined in an elegant denim Christian Dior. She styled it with the label’s Andy Warhol printed pumps.
