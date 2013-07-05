Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 5, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Out and about in Paris, Olivia Palermo dressed up a little white skirt with a snow leopard blouse, a decorative belt, an electric-blue purse and neutral cut-out heels.
July 5, 2013
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele struck a pose in a V-neck black jumpsuit that she styled with black strappy heels and dainty gold jewelry.
July 5, 2013
3. Alessandra AmbrosioWHAT SHE WORE Ambrosio ran errands in a breezy white blouse tucked into a pair of pinstripe cutoffs, white sandals and a neon yellow Michael Michael Kors crossbody bag.
July 5, 2013
4. Milla JovovichWHAT SHE WORE At the Bulgari cocktail party, Jovovich donned a flirty black-and-white dress lined with teeny tiny zigzags. She accessorized with black sky-high pumps and a black clutch.
July 5, 20131 of 4
Olivia Palermo
