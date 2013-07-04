Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 4, 2013
1. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE At the Georges Hobeika couture show, Julianne Hough stunned in a plunging cobalt blue jumpsuit. She kept accessories to a minimum, save for a dark clutch and a silver ring.
July 4, 2013
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon was decked out in red, white and stripes. She paired a striped Splendid top with white jeans, a red bag and matching strappy sandals.
July 4, 2013
3. Petra NemcovaWHAT SHE WORE Nemcova flaunted her figure in a blue bodycon dress at the Elie Saab couture show, accenting her look with a blue beaded necklace, a blue-and-gold boxed clutch and matching strappy heels.
Julianne Hough
