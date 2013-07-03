Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 3, 2013
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the Bulgari cocktail party, Chung jazzed up a leather mini with a crisp white button-down by Christopher Kane that boasted embellished collar and cuffs, rendering accessories irrelevant. Black strappy low-heel pumps completed the look.
July 3, 2013
2. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Human rights activist Newton accepted the 2013 Voice of A Woman Award at The Hospital Club in a colorful striped blouse and a sunny yellow pencil skirt. Dainty gold jewelry and glittery pointy-toe pumps served as the finishing touches.
July 3, 2013
3. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE At the Armani Prive show in Paris, Harris flashed a peek of midriff in the label’s sleeveless top and black pencil skirt. She styled her look with strappy metallic heels.
July 3, 2013
4. Milla JovovichWHAT SHE WORE Jovovich was decked in Giorgio Armani, balancing the white wide-leg trousers with a cropped sea-green jacket. She topped it off with a multi-layered statement necklace, strappy heels and gold clutch.
