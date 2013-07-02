Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 2, 2013
In Chanel, 2013
At the 2013 Chanel couture show in Paris, Stewart wore the label’s iconic tweed jacket, teaming it with black short shorts, black moto gloves, black strappy Jean-Michel Cazabat heels, and strategically placed gunmetal bangles.
July 2, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo went top to toe in Christian Dior, belting an ivory blazer over an iridescent organza skirt, complete with embellished cuffs, white clutch and black pumps.
July 2, 2013
3. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock struck a pose at The Heat photo call in a monochromatic look from Alberta Ferretti, breaking up the blue top and cropped pants with a black leather belt and L.A.M.B. strappies.
July 2, 2013
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence took a front row seat at the Christian Dior couture show in the label’s pastel cropped lace top and asymmetrical pleated-one-striped trousers. She accessorized her bare-midriff look with sunnies and black pumps.
