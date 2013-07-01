Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 1, 2013
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the SiriusXM Studios in New York City, Selena Gomez promoted her new album Stars Dance in a pretty print DVF jumpsuit and white Aldo x Preen strappy heels.
-
July 1, 2013
2. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE At the BET Awards, Union was a vision in an intricately beaded white sleeveless column. She kept accessories to a minimum, save for statement rings and metallic ankle-strap heels.
-
July 1, 2013
3. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams' fluorescent floral satin Matthew Williamson dress took a spot in the limelight at the Nantucket Film Festival. She accessorized with a skinny bangle and subdued neutral pointy-toe pumps.
-
July 1, 2013
4. Mena SuvariWHAT SHE WORE Suvari lit up the Atelier Versace presentation in a sunny sleeveless sheath that she styled with black accessories and a gold watch.
-
July 1, 2013
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At the Atelier Versace show Roberts wowed in a cut-out one-sleeve mini that she amped up with silver accessories.
July 1, 20131 of 5
Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE At the SiriusXM Studios in New York City, Selena Gomez promoted her new album Stars Dance in a pretty print DVF jumpsuit and white Aldo x Preen strappy heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM