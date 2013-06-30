Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 30, 2013
1. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE At her Good Morning America appearance, Maggie Gyllenhaal was all sugar (and no spice) in a pretty Chloe ensemble: A nude top and yellow skirt with a floral overlay. A caramel colored clutch and strappy sandals tied it all together.
-
June 30, 2013
2. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE At the Helmut Newton event, Moore glammed up her sexy black leather sheath with gold jewelry and ankle-strap heels.
-
June 30, 2013
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley covered up in a pink floral maxi. To take down the saccharine effect a peg or two, she paired her look with slouchy taupe boots, sunglasses and a pulled back 'do.
June 30, 20131 of 3
Maggie Gyllenhaal
WHAT SHE WORE At her Good Morning America appearance, Maggie Gyllenhaal was all sugar (and no spice) in a pretty Chloe ensemble: A nude top and yellow skirt with a floral overlay. A caramel colored clutch and strappy sandals tied it all together.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM