Look of the Day
June 29, 2013
1. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the Helmut Newton event, Rashida Jones tagged her cobalt blue leather mini with some skinny black-and-white stripes. She paired her look with a statement pendant, gold cuff, floral clutch and chunky ankle-strap peep-toes.
June 29, 2013
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr was out and about in a pretty patterned sleeveless buttoned sundress. A straw hat, hexagonal sunglasses, a dark tote and gold chain sandals made for the perfect summer accessories.
June 29, 2013
3. Naya RiveraWHAT SHE WORE Rivera was spotted in a playful polka-dot printed CH Carolina Herrera jumpsuit, styling her look with blinding diamond jewelry.
June 29, 2013
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger topped off her Big Star USA denim cutoffs with a black top and a white mesh jacket. But it was the fedora, bold red wayfarers and checkered Vans that amped up her off-red-carpet look.
