Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Street style star Olivia Palermo stepped out in New York City wearing a crisp white button-down tucked into a pair of tailored khaki shorts. A pair of nude open-toed booties, a gold skinny belt, gold cuff and a faux python Olivia + Joy purse were the finishing touches.
-
June 28, 2013
2. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Cyrus bared a hint of midriff in a cropped embroidered Pucci jacket and a matching silk layered skirt. She styled her look with white pointy-toe pumps.
-
June 28, 2013
3. Bella HeathcoteWHAT SHE WORE Heathcote looked perfectly ladylike in a collared black-and-white printed Mary Katrantzou dress. She topped it off with black strappy peep-toes, black and gold minaudiere and gold jewelry.
-
June 28, 2013
4. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman, a.k.a Miss Dior, was all business in Tokyo, Japan. She tucked a blush-colored sleeveless top into a black midi-length pencil skirt that she paired with black accessories.
June 28, 2013
Olivia Palermo
