Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2013
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At a CH Carolina Herrera event, Camilla Belle hit the red carpet in the label’s tasseled blue-and-white blouse tucked into a navy lace pencil skirt with a mermaid hem. She stepped it up with her accessories, adding a blue patent belt and bright coral peep-toes.
-
June 27, 2013
2. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE Gyllenhaal played up her red carpet look in a dark sleeveless Dries Van Noten shift with an amazing feathered hem. A black-and-gold minaudiere and black Casadei pumps completed the look.
-
June 27, 2013
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker shimmered in a silver-gold beaded Naeem Khan fringe dress that was reminiscent of the flapper era. She styled it with bangles, layered necklaces and black pointy-toe pumps.
-
June 27, 2013
4. AnnaSophia RobbWHAT SHE WORE Robb gave her sweet nude-and-black print shift dress some edge with a statement necklace, a red-hot Lauren Merkin clutch and studded Valentino kitten heels.
-
June 27, 2013
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE At the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, Moss showed a hint of leg with a sheer black leopard-print Saint Laurent maxi that she styled with a black tuxedo blazer and black accessories.
