Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 26, 2013
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory press night, Sarah Jessica Parker lit up the red carpet in a black-and-gold stripe sequined Marc Jacobs dress that she paired with Fendi baguette and black pointy-toe pumps.
-
June 26, 2013
2. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE Gyllenhaal stole the spotlight at the White House Down premiere in New York City. She wore a strapless black-and-white patterned Christian Dior midi with a ruffle peplum.
-
June 26, 2013
3. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock turned heads in a sexy black-nude Azzaro dress with criss-cross straps and lace detailing.
-
June 26, 2013
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At the Ray Donovan premiere in Los Angeles, Watts showed up in a sleeveless Alexander McQueen leather dress. She styled it with black strappy heels and gold Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
-
June 26, 2013
5. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler perfectly offset her all-over periwinkle blue look with a bright orange clutch, both by Rebecca Minkoff, and black strappy Chelsea Paris heels.
June 26, 20131 of 5
