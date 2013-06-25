Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 25, 2013
1. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE At the Giorgio Armani menswear presentation, Hayden Panettiere was all dolled up in the brand’s bow-embellished sleeveless top and black pants that she paired with silver-gold tasseled heels and a gray clutch.
-
June 25, 2013
2. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE Gyllenhaal looked pretty in pastels. She wore a multicolored silk Vionnet wrap dress with black suede Casadei pumps.
-
June 25, 2013
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Avid tennis fan Middleton cheered from the sidelines at Wimbledon wearing a powder blue dress and periwinkle blue coat, both by Sandro, with a neutral clutch and suede Ash wedge sandals.
-
June 25, 2013
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the Bulgari boutique opening in Shanghai, Chastain made an entrance in a stunning blue Preen dress and bright yellow strappy peep-toes.
June 25, 20131 of 4
Hayden Panettiere
WHAT SHE WORE At the Giorgio Armani menswear presentation, Hayden Panettiere was all dolled up in the brand’s bow-embellished sleeveless top and black pants that she paired with silver-gold tasseled heels and a gray clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM