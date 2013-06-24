Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 24, 2013
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the Shanghai Film Festival closing ceremony, Jessica Chastain punctuated her glamorous teal Lanvin gown with a sparkly belt, brooch and bracelet.
-
June 24, 2013
2. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE At the Lone Ranger premiere Ritter looked flawless in florals. She wore a sleeveless print Thakoon dress with a bright yellow peplum. A spiked Coomi diamond ring, an orange Jimmy Choo clutch and black pointy-toe pumps completed the look.
-
June 24, 2013
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham appeared on the China Central Television Show in a dress from her eponymous line: A body-hugging red short-sleeve midi with a contrasting black collar and cuffs. She accessorized with black Casadei pumps.
-
June 24, 2013
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton was a sight at a friend's wedding in a black-and-white print peplum top and matching pencil skirt, topping off her look with an elegant fascinator and black accessories.
-
June 24, 2013
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Just days after her birthday, Saldana showed up in a sleeveless floral print Alexander McQueen dress that she styled with a waist-cinching belt and strappy black tie-ups.
June 24, 20131 of 5
Jessica Chastain
WHAT SHE WORE At the Shanghai Film Festival closing ceremony, Jessica Chastain punctuated her glamorous teal Lanvin gown with a sparkly belt, brooch and bracelet.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM