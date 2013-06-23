Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 23, 2013
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE America's sweetheart Reese Witherspoon was a stunner in a strapless LBD that boasted a hint of glint. She accessorized with sparkly danglers, a black clutch and black peep-toes.
-
June 23, 2013
2. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE At the launch of her new range of candy, Sharapova showed off a sweet ensemble: A sleeveless baby-blue top, a blush-colored Chloe skirt and canary yellow Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
June 23, 2013
3. Naya RiveraWHAT SHE WORE Rivera toasted Elizabeth and James’ handbag launch in an embellished forest-green Naeem Khan mini dress, gold pumps and Kara Ackerman disc earrings.
-
June 23, 2013
4. Octavia SpencerWHAT SHE WORE At the Fruitvale Station screening, Spencer worked her curves in a figure-flattering navy-and-black lace Tadashi Shoji dress. She styled her look with Gilan jewelry: yellow-gold diamond earrings and a white-gold diamond ring.
