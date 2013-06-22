Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 22, 2013
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE At the LA Dance Project Benefit Gala, Natalie Portman supported her husband in a plunging siren-red dress with a peek of hot pink, white ankle-strap peep-toes and a black clutch, all by Christian Dior.
June 22, 2013
2. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster donned a coordinated print DVF uniform with lace detailing. Christian Louboutin strappies topped it off.
June 22, 2013
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum was a vision in blue. She wore a button-down tucked into a zippered pencil skirt and pointy-toe pumps for a top-to-toe navy ensemble. She accessorized with a snakeskin bag and a stack of bangles.
June 22, 2013
4. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss went girly-glam in a in a waist-cinching belted dress with a full skirt and a sheer black overlay.
June 22, 2013
Natalie Portman
