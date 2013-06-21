Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 21, 2013
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jennifer Lopez was honored with a star, but what really stole the spotlight was her Christian Dior ensemble that featured a white top and a dramatic coral hoop skirt.
-
June 21, 2013
2. Elsa PatakyWHAT SHE WORE Pataky was a knockout in an embellished sleeveless body-hugging Zuhair Murad Couture gown. She took the casual route with accessories, stacking an armful of friendship bracelets.
-
June 21, 2013
3. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE At the pre-Wimbledon party, Sharapova put her game face on in a black-and-white speckled sleeveless Burberry Prorsum that she styled with a gold belt, a black clutch and black ankle-strap pumps.
-
June 21, 2013
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones dressed up a ruffled white skirt, black top and booties with a sleek blazer. Layers of silver and gold jewelry completed the look.
