Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 20, 2013
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Everyone’s favorite fashion “It” girl Alexa Chung gave her polished button-down-and-pencil-skirt combo some edge with a leather jacket and black accessories.
-
June 20, 2013
2. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn was on fire at her appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. She wore a red-hot body-skimming dress with scalloped detailing that she paired with Khai Khai rings and nude Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
-
June 20, 2013
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE At the Target FEED launch party, Michele embellished her black Helmut Lang blazer, fitted skirt and red top with a statement sparkler.
-
June 20, 2013
4. Karlie KlossWHAT SHE WORE Kloss stepped out for a good cause in a little red leather dress, black strappy heels and black clutch.
June 20, 2013
Alexa Chung
