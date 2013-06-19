Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 19, 2013
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE At the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, Gwyneth Paltrow donned Prabal Gurung from head to toe, with an ivory silk ruffle halter top and black high-waisted pants.
-
June 19, 2013
2. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE Wiig accessorized her crisp black-and-white abstract shift dress with a gold minaudiere and caramel-colored pointy-toe pumps.
-
June 19, 2013
3. Emily VanCampWHAT SHE WORE VanCamp was all sorts of pretty in a red jersey floral print Preen dress that she styled with ankle-strap peep-toes.
-
June 19, 2013
4. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler doesn’t need color to make an impact. She paired her perfectly fitted nude dress with black Casadei T-strap heels.
-
June 19, 2013
5. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko stepped out for a good cause in a pink body-skimming knit Azzedine Alaia gown with a fishtail hem. A jeweled statement necklace and red clutch completed the look.
