Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 18, 2013
1. Beyonce KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE At the 10-year anniversary party of the 40/40 Club, Beyonce hit the right note in a sleeveless cut-out Roberto Cavalli dress. A flash of gold from her gold clutch served as the finishing touch.
June 18, 2013
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley bared her long limbs in a strapless Emilio Pucci mini with a subtle baroque print. Dainty gold jewelry and neutral Casadei pumps completed the look.
June 18, 2013
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr perfected the denim-on-denim trend with shades of blue. She styled her look with gunmetal ballet flats, a gray bag and oversized sunnies.
June 18, 2013
4. Mireille EnosWHAT SHE WORE At the World War Z premiere, Enos stepped out in a luminous off-shoulder J. Mendel gown. She accessorized with gold jewelry and a boxed clutch.
June 18, 2013
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock opted for a sexy leather Asos pencil skirt that she paired with a buttoned top and strappy heels for an all-over black look.
