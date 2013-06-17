Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 17, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE To support Jason Wu who hosted a fundraising event for the Young Friends of ACRIA, an HIV and AIDS research foundation, Diane Kruger showed up wearing the designer’s peachy-nude strapless dress that she styled with studded ankle strap heels and a boxed clutch.
-
June 17, 2013
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams gave her romantic white lace Dolce & Gabbana strapless dress a pop of color with orange-sorbet colored Rupert Sanderson pumps and turquoise jewelry.
-
June 17, 2013
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara took a break from black for a night and chose a ruffled navy J.W. Anderson cropped top and matching culottes that she paired with black strappies.
-
June 17, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington color blocked with a white and maroon dress with an embellished hem and straps. A gold envelope clutch and two-toned pointy-toe pumps sealed the deal.
-
June 17, 2013
5. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell looked impeccably polished with a crisp white-and-black button-down shirt dress with that she paired with black accessories.
June 17, 20131 of 5
Diane Kruger
