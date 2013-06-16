Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
1. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE At the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, Jessica Pare one-upped the others with an on-trend sophisticated teal jumpsuit.
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld went monochromatic. She accessorized her sleeveless Sportmax dress with an envelope clutch and Jimmy Choo heels for all-over cobalt blue look.
3. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Madekwe nailed it with a sleeveless orange-collared black Roksanda Ilincic jumpsuit. A black-and-white striped minaudiere completed the look.
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the See by Chloe resort presentation, Palermo styled her cream Rebecca Minkoff blazer with a pale yellow top and a printed skirt. And more fittingly, carried the brand’s ‘Alice’ satchel bag.
