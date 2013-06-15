Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 15, 2013
1. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE At a dinner party celebrating the Proenza Schouler designers, Kirsten Dunst showed off her lean legs in the label’s black viscose shorts and matching black satin top.
-
June 15, 2013
2. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough played with abstract art in a Roksanda Ilincic color block wool dress. She styled it with white strappy heels and a yellow clutch.
-
June 15, 2013
3. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung took her gray tee to a whole new level with a printed skirt, a Dannijo necklace, neon-yellow cross-body bag and black strappy heels.
-
June 15, 2013
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez shimmered in an iridescent blouse tucked into a black pencil skirt. The finishing touch? Studded pointy-toe pumps.
